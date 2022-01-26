CARBON emissions have been cut by almost a quarter at Tendring Council over the past three years.
Figures show the authority’s emissions dropped from 5,083 tonnes in 2018/19 to 3,881 in 2020/21.
The council said some of the impact came from reduced facility usage during the pandemic.
But Michael Talbot, cabinet member for the environment, said the recent closure of the oil-heated Weeley offices will reduce CO2 emissions by 55 tonnes.
A decision has also been made to purchase carbon neutral electricity across the council from April and efficient LED lighting and added insulation has been installed at other council offices.
“As we continue upon our journey towards the target of being net zero carbon by 2030, it is heartening to see the impact our climate change action plan is already having,” Mr Talbot said.
“This will hopefully accelerate as we make further changes to our policies and procedures, embedding climate change considerations into everything we do.
“We continue to encourage the whole of the Tendring community to join us on this journey.”
Mr Talbot added that progress is also being made on plans to install more electric vehicle charging points, including at the Starlings development in Dovercourt and Clacton Town Hall.
