A DISABILITY campaigner has been left “appalled” by moves to stop a disabled ramp being built outside a pharmacy in Frinton.

M&M Pharmacy has applied to Tendring Council to build a five-metre-long ramp outside its shop in Connaught Avenue.

The building has steps up the main entrance, which the pharmacy said is restrictive for many of its elderly and disabled customers.

But Frinton councillor Nick Turner objected to the plans, claiming they would have a negative impact on the prominent building and the town’s conservation area.

Disability campaigner Barry O’Connell, 75, of Saxtead Drive, Clacton, said he was “appalled and deeply shocked” by moves to block plans for the ramp.

“A pharmacy is the one shop disabled people use the most,” he said.

“I do not expect to be treat like a second-rate citizen from a third world country, where they still struggle to deal with their disabled community.

“We still have those who take the view that if things alter the character of the Frinton area, even if they are for the good of disabled people using wheelchairs, they should not happen.

“Those facilities would make people’s lives far better and feel part of the community.”

Mr Turner told the committee that ramps within the conservation area should be accommodated inside or within the entrance of shops – and that ramps projecting onto the pavement are a “hazard”.

“This very well-built building dating to the 1920s and has had a myriad of uses, but it has always graced the entrance to Frinton,” he said.

“I’ve supported the proprietor since he first came into the town and the service he gives is appreciated, but with heritage assets and being in a conservation area comes extra responsibilities.

“It deserves better design.”

Tendring Council’s planning committee deferred a decision on the plans to allow for more time to negotiate over changes, including the provision of a handrail, which had been omitted following objections from Essex County Council’s heritage officer.

Weeley councillor Peter Harris added that disabled people currently have to press a buzzer and staff serve them outside the shop.

“That’s clearly wrong,” he said.