WORKS are underway as part of a major revamp of Walton Pier.
The popular seaside attraction is set to undergo a "significant" investment in time for the summer season.
Pier owner Russell Bolesworth purchased the site in 2016 and promised to turn the ageing jewel into a top tourist destination.
Last year residents also called on the owner to restore the coastal landmark to its glory days after a photograph published online showed a section of roof with holes on the side.
Mr Bolesworth, who subsequently fixed the roof, had cited a struggling economy, the pandemic, and credit restrictions caused by Brexit as the reason for the previous lack of investment.
But speaking to the Gazette this week, he said: "Works have started and we expect them to be finished in time for the summer season.
"We will have some very exciting announcements coming up very soon."
He added that the works will cost a "significant sum" and will be a "substantial investment".
Mr Bolesworth confirmed that permits for fishing are still valid and fishermen can access the side of the pier.
