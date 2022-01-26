HEALTH care bosses say people will still have to wear a face covering while in their premises across north east Essex despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group stated a face covering must still be worn in its GP practices, hospitals, pharmacies and other health care settings.
The country is returning to the Government’s Plan A today which means face masks will no longer be legally required in all settings in England.
But health professionals at NEECCG are urging everyone to remain vigilant and to “remember the Covid-19 virus has not gone away”.
The health body states face coverings will help to protect its most vulnerable patients, while also alleviating the risk of staff sickness and the major disruption this causes to services.
Giles Thorpe, chief nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, the organisation which runs Colchester, Clacton and Harwich hospitals, said: “Although there will be lots of changes outside healthcare settings this week, all our existing Covid-19 safety guidance remains the same inside our hospitals.
“We are still asking our staff, patients and visitors to wear a surgical face mask, wash their hands regularly and keep a safe distance from other people.”
