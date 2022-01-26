A POPULAR American restaurant chain has announced plans to open its third restaurant in Essex.

Food and cocktail bar Friday’s will be adding a Chelmsford site to its portfolio in the county, which is also made up of restaurants at Lakeside and in Basildon.

The new site will be based off Springfield Road and will provide space for nearly 300 customers at any given time.

Up to 70 full-time jobs will be created by Fridays for its new restaurant, which is due to open in the second financial quarter this year.

It will be kitted out with separate bar and restaurant areas inside a building which is approximately 8.600 square feet in size.

The restaurant will be the brand’s 87th in the UK and comes following the announcement of another new site in Yorkshire.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays CEO, said: “There’s absolutely no denying the love for Fridays in Essex.

"Our existing sites in Basildon and Lakeside are always buzzing with fantastic people and we are beyond excited to be opening a flagship store in Chelmsford, the heart of the county, as a result.

“There’s nothing quite like that iconic Fridays service and spirit of generosity and we can’t wait to share that, and our new and best ever menu, with the people in this energetic city.

"See you soon Chelmsford.”