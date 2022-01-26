CARE home residents have been getting physical and active by taking part in 80s-inspired seated exercise sessions.
Elderly limb-stretchers and hip-thrusters at Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, have been enjoying Care UK’s Let’s Get Physical initiative.
The project is designed to encourage residents to move more by trying something new and exciting – be it a seated ballet class, disco yoga or even ice skating.
As part of the scheme team members at Silversprings have been donning their best retro clobber and leading fitness classes featuring seated leg raises and arm reaches.
The sessions have also been soundtracked by memory-jogging music and filled with a variety of blood-pumping activities and videos from fitness star Green Goddess.
Joanne Rix, home manager, said: “We had a fantastic time going back to the 80s for an inspired workout.
“We are constantly looking to encourage residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, and as many like the music of the 80s, this seemed the perfect activity.
“As flexibility, mobility and strength naturally declines in age, seated chair workouts offer the perfect way for older people to maintain and strengthen their muscles.
“Exercise and movement have wonderful benefits for mood and overall wellbeing, judging by the smiles on everyone’s faces, our 80s workout was a hit.”
