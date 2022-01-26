POLICE officers have launched an investigation after a purse was snatched from a car by a cowardly crook who was chased off by a have-a-go hero.
Bridie Jordan, 32, of Lodge Close, in Clacton, fell victim to a break-in at about 7.30pm on Sunday evening when her vehicle was targeted while parked on her driveway.
After being alerted to the presence of a brazen thief inside her car by her Ring doorbell mobile application she bravely confronted him, and he quickly fled.
Despite having no shoes or socks on, Bridie, who had been relaxing at home with her three children, sprinted after the criminal but he managed to get away.
WATCH: Have-a-go hero mum chases off crook after catching him breaking into her car
Essex Police officers have now launched an investigation into the break-in, which resulted in a purse being stolen, and are calling on the public to help them.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are investigating after a purse was stolen from a car in Lodge Close, Clacton - it was reported to us at around 7.25pm on January 23
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we need anyone who saw anything or has footage to contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 1055 of January 23.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.