THE manager of a performing arts venue is “looking forward” to staging a full programme of shows after “an eventful couple of years.”
The West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, has announced its jam-packed new line up of entertainment for the Spring season.
The selection of events, which caters for audience members of every age, consists of everything from comedy shows to singing spectaculars.
In February the theatre will host the likes of Beatlemania and The Fizz, in addition to the Clacton Comedy Club with famous joke-tellers.
The following month will see country artist Nathan Carter perform at the venue, as well as Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor in Come What May.
In April, Britain’s Got Talent ventriloquist Steve Hewlett will return to the West Cliff and an adult panto starring Hollyoaks’ Ben-Ryan Davies will be staged.
Rob Mitchell-Gears, theatre manager, said: “It’s been an eventful couple of years, but we are finally looking forward.
“Many of our customers have been extremely loyal and held onto tickets for shows that have been rescheduled several times and we are very grateful.
“We have some fantastic entertainment lined-up and we hope the people of Tendring are ready to enjoy some much-needed nights out.”
To view the full programme, visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.