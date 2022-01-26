EAGLE-EYED fans spotted a coastal town’s colourful beach huts being featured in a primetime TV show.

Last weekend’s episode of The Masked Singer showed clips which had been filmed along Walton’s seafront.

The images were used for the ‘clues’ section ahead of a performance by Doughnuts.

The show sees celebrities perform to a studio audience all while dressed in costumes disguising their identity.

The audience then vote to save their favourites.

In the clip shown on Saturday night Doughnuts was seen dancing in front of the beach huts and walking down the promenade.

Doughnuts then sang Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

In a Tweet Tendring Council said: “We recognise those beach huts on #maskedsinger - it’s of course beautiful Walton-on-the-Naze on the #EssexSunshineCoast ! #MaskedSingerUK”

Guesses for the star have included Michael Owen, Gary Lineker, Chris Moyles and Tyson Fury.

Fans are convinced the star behind the mask is linked to sport.

On Saturday’s show Keane frontman Tom Chaplin, 42, was unmasked as Poodle on the ITV programme after he performed Natasha Bedingfield’s hit Unwritten.

The judging panel on the show, made up of presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan, did not guess his identity correctly with suggestions as to who he could be including singers Mika and Michael Buble and footballer Peter Crouch.

Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former Australian tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show.

The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.