A POPULAR tennis club will be serving up two open days this weekend following a major overhaul of its gym.
Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, said it has invested a "significant sum" in state-of-the-art Technogym equipment.
Residents are now invited to see the revamp at open days on Friday and Saturday, from 12noon to 7pm.
Chairman James Max said: "The club is known for its amazing tennis facilities but we also have our indoor heated squash courts, brand new croquet lawn on the way and a range of other sporting activities.
"We've now also invested heavily in our gym.
"The space has been totally refurbished and furnished with brand new Technogym equipment, making it one of the best gyms in the area.
"A gym is only as good as the class and exercise programme that sits alongside the equipment - and Katy Calver and her team are first class."
Revamp - the new gym
Technogym staff will also be on hand to showcase the new technology, which provides body analysis, measuring body fat, muscle mass, hydration levels and metabolic rate.
There will also be one-to-one guidance and a range of classes from standard yoga to chair yoga and general fitness.
To book a free place, go to fosltc.com.
