A SPECIALIST team of contractors have started work on inspecting Clacton Pier’s tallest rides.

The company will be on site for a week giving the Looping Star Roller Coaster and the Log Flume a thorough check over.

The initiative is part of the landmark’s regular inspections to ensure the rides meet the highest industry standards.

A two man rope access team will be inspecting all the various components.

The Log Flume stands at 15 metres while the Looping Star is a similar height.

The Big Wheel, which is more than 30 metres, had its checks carried out before the ride came back from Swansea, where it spent most of the winter.

Pier director Billy Ball said it is vital the inspections are carried out by independent outside contractors.

“This gives us confidence and verifies our own in-house routine inspections, and these guys are the experts and specialists in what they do,” he added.

“Once they have completed the inspections, we can be sure that - along with our regular maintenance - the rides are in top shape.

“This is the first year of inspections by this new team and we want our visitors to have confidence they can enjoy our attractions safely.”