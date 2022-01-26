A MOTORING enthusiast has been left utterly devastated after his classic car - which cost him £10,000 to restore – was torched while his grandparents slept nearby.

Joe Newton, 26, from Clacton, purchased his limited edition Ford Capri two and a half years ago and has since spent all of that time working to get it back on the road.

But during the early hours of Monday morning, the stunning retro vehicle, which Joe considers to be his “dream car”, was targeted.

While parked on his grandparents’ drive, in Lake Walk, the four-wheeler was broken into before being set on fire.

Thankfully, a neighbour spotted the inferno and firefighters extinguished the blaze by 6.30am.

Joe said: “My nan called me saying my Capri was on fire, so I made my way there still hoping she was exaggerating.

“I have spent £10,000 on this car and it is only just sinking in now that it has gone, and I am devastated, but I am glad nobody was hurt, that is the main thing.

“My nan and grandad were asleep in the house and if someone had not have called 999 it would have been a completely different story.”

Joe has already touched base with his insurance provider about the possibility of retrieving the vehicle so he can once again bring it back to life.

The destruction caused by the raging fire, however, is said to be far too severe to rectify and so his treasured labour of love will now be crushed.

“I actually kept the car on my nan’s driveway because I thought it would be safer off of the road,” added Joe.

“But it is a complete write-off now, which is a shame and so sad – it is dreadful.”

According to Joe at least five other cars in the same area as his own were broken into on Sunday evening and during the early hours of Monday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us quoting incident 203 of January 24.

"You can also call us on 101."