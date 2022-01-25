Stacey Solomon created a man cave for fiancé Joe Swash to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The Loose Women star had been forced to block Joe on Instagram so as to keep the idea a surprise.

She posted a photo of her and Joe in the new man cave at the couple’s home in Essex yesterday alongside a touching birthday message.

Stacey wrote: “Happy 40th Birthday Daddy.

“We hope you had the best birthday ever and we can’t wait to make memories with you forever in your den.

“You’re always doing everything you can to make us happy so making your man cave was just the best project ever.

“You mean everything to us. You’re the best dad, best friend & fiancé we could ever wish for.

“To the moon and back Joe.”

Joe’s man cave was kitted out with a pool table, dart board, juice bar and corner sofa.

Experts at Stelrad estimate Stacey spent around £3,700 on the man cave, with the pool table along costing more than £1,000.

The interior experts said: “Stacey Solomon has done an incredible job like always.

“She might have complained about how long it took on her Instagram stories, but we can easily say the wait was worth it. For anyone looking to update their games room, then Stacey’s should definitely be used as inspiration.

“We love the blue-grey colour that she has used on the units, rather than change them completely she has just added that little bit extra to them.

“And the personal touches of the fish handles are a great addition.

“This is a brilliant example of transforming something old into the best room (man cave) ever.”

Stacey and Joe were due to get married last year but were forced to postpone the big day after Stacey revealed she was pregnant with daughter Rose.

They have since revealed plans to tie the knot this summer.