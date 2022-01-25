A FAMOUS television comedian described by critics as “the silliest, political comic we’ve got” will take to the stage of a Colchester venue later this year.
Nish Kumar, who has been performing as a solo stand-up artist since 2013, will bring his new show, Your Power, Your Control to Charter Hall in April.
The funny man is best known as the host of the Mash Report and was previously featured in the Guardian’s Top 50 Comedians of the 21st Century list.
He has also been seen on the likes of Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster to name a few.
His newest show will see him explore the period of upheaval and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the political situation which has surrounded it.
Prior to taking to the stage at Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, support act Keemah Bob from Houston Texas will also perform a set.
Her work centres on cultural identity, mental health, sexuality, gender, healing and well-being using entertainment as a tool for enlightenment and empowerment.
Tickets to Your Power, Your Control, taking place from 7.30pm on April 9, start at £22 and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/nish-kumar.
