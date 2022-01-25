PLANS have been submitted to turn an empty town centre shop into a tattoo parlour.
Gemma Taylor wants to set up the parlour at the former Nuva Vape shop in High Street.
She said: “The property is empty at present and I feel as though my business could inject some life into the High Street in Clacton, especially now that Coronavirus restrictions are easing.”
A decision on the plan is expected to be made by Tendring Council in March.
