PLANS have been submitted to turn an empty town centre shop into a tattoo parlour.

Gemma Taylor wants to set up the parlour at the former Nuva Vape shop in High Street.

She said: “The property is empty at present and I feel as though my business could inject some life into the High Street in Clacton, especially now that Coronavirus restrictions are easing.”

A decision on the plan is expected to be made by Tendring Council in March.