Buckingham Palace has unveiled the line-up of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for the first time.

Street parties, a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars and a chance to see the Queen’s homes up close are all included in the programme to mark her 70 years on the throne.

People across the country will sit down together for the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5, the final day of the bank holiday break.

Ahead of the events we have taken a look back at the times Her Majesty has visited Colchester and north Essex.

One of her first visits to the borough was back in 1958.

She would also visit Colchester in May 1985.

The crowds turned out in force to see her Royal Highness, who visited the University of Essex and saw a library book exhibition and telecommunications building before going to lunch at Colchester Town Hall where she was served by catering students from Colchester Institute.

She appeared on the balcony to the delight of the crowds and collected posies as she walked along Colchester High Street.

Crowds of people six deep cheered as she drove away in a glass-topped Rolls Royce.

The Queen then officially opened Colchester General Hospital in Turner Road.

In 2004 Harwich was decorated in Union flags as the Queen and Prince Philip visited to endorse Charter 400 celebrations.

She visited went to the Guildhall and toured the Mayflower exhibition and visitor centre at Ha’penny Pier, saw Trinity House, the 1912 Centre and the Electric Palace cinema.

She then delighted crowds in Colchester with a walkabout before enjoying lunch in the Town Hall.

Afterwards, she went to the University of Essex to unveil a commemorative plaque to mark its 40th anniversary.

Her most recent trip to north Essex saw the Queen visit the Maldon Salt Crystal Company in October 2010.

