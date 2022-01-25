A SOLICITORS firm will be shutting its office in Clacton.

Ellisons Solicitors, which has a branch in Station Road, said staff will be moved to its Frinton office, in Connaught Avenue, which will remain its base in the district.

The firm said the closure comes following changing demands for new ways of working, including out-of-hours support for clients and flexible working for staff.

Tim Logan, Ellisons Solicitors’ senior partner, said: “It is vitally important for us that we are able to service our client’s needs whenever and wherever they need us.

“Closing our Clacton office is a strategic decision which will strengthen our existing team in Tendring, and it also means we can continue to meet rising demand for all our clients, especially our elderly clients who cannot always get out and about and would much prefer for us to go to them.

“Our Frinton office will remain the heart of our business in Tendring for those clients who would prefer to come to us.

“The team in Frinton has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years and we are now able to offer a broader range of expertise.”

The office will close its doors on March 4.