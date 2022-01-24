Tendring's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A120, from 8am January 22 to 6pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Harwich Roundabout and Horsley Cross roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of MLP traffic.
• A120, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am March 4 2022, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Hare Green Interchange to Ramsey Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A120, from 10am January 24 to 3pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Ramsey Roundabout and Horsley Cross roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Highway Assurance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.