AN INVESTIGATION is underway following a collision between a train and an 'object' on a busy railway line.
Services between Colchester and Witham were disrupted this afternoon after Greater Anglia announced the 1.35pm train from Clacton to Liverpool Street has come into contact with an object on the line.
Both the driver and the emergency response team were reported to be on site to investigate the obstruction.
Following the accident, some passengers on the Marks Tey lines were left facing disruptions to their services.
At about 4pm a spokesman for Greater Anglia had confirmed all Marks Tey lines had reopened and train services were returning to normal.
Following an obstruction on the track earlier today at #MarksTey all lines have now reopened.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 23, 2022
Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.
They had also warned passengers that some services could be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Posting earlier on social media they said: "Some lines have been blocked as a result whilst investigations are being conducted.
"The 15:32 London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea has been reinstated.
"It will be started from Chelmsford.
"It will no longer call at London Liverpool Street, Stratford and Shenfield."
An investigation is still underway and the nature of the object which caused the collision is still unknown.
The disruption of services was reported to have ended at around 4.45pm.
Disruption caused by an obstruction on the track earlier today at #MarksTey has now ended.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 23, 2022
