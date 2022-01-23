A MAN has been charged as part of an investigation into drugs supply across Essex, London and Hertfordshire.
The investigation is being led by Essex Police's Op Raptor team in the west of the county.
Rahin Ahmed, 20, of Wellington Way, London E3, has been charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.
He appeared at Colchester's Magistrates’ Court this Friday and was remanded in custody.
His next court date is yet to be determined.
A second man in his 20s, arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs, has been released under investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment