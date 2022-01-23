A MAN has been charged as part of an investigation into drugs supply across Essex, London and Hertfordshire.

The investigation is being led by Essex Police's Op Raptor team in the west of the county.

Rahin Ahmed, 20, of Wellington Way, London E3, has been charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

He appeared at Colchester's Magistrates’ Court this Friday and was remanded in custody.

His next court date is yet to be determined.

A second man in his 20s, arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs, has been released under investigation.