TELLY addicts in Walton are being offered a free fix if there is interference with their signal.
Mobile networks are being improved in the town to boost speed and coverage.
But there is a chance the upgrades may cause some interference to television received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView, including intermittent sound, pixelation or loss of signal.
Viewers who experience interference can get free support from Restore TV, an independent programme that ensures people can continue to enjoy free to view television when mobile networks are upgraded in their area.
There's also additional support for people who are aged 75 or older, registered blind or are partially sighted.
Ben Roome, from Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company.
"Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved.
“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from an engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”
Any viewers who experience new interference should call 0808 1313800 or visit restoretv.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.