PROJECTS to build a covered market and to redevelop an eyesore site are set to cost taxpayers an extra £500,000 due to spiralling construction costs.

Plans have already been approved for the £2.4million Jaywick Workspace scheme, which will include 25 affordable business units, café and community garden, in Brooklands.

It is hoped the project will regenerate the neighbourhood, which is officially listed as the most deprived in the country.

But a report set to go before Tendring Council's cabinet on Friday said a further £254,465 is required "given the recent significant increase in construction costs".

The cabinet is set to allocate the extra cash from the New Homes Bonus, a grant paid by the Government to councils to reflect and incentivise housing growth, and will also seek extra funding from the other authorities involved in the scheme.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said: "Inflation is the highest it's been in 30 years, but it's being particularly keenly felt in the construction industry.

"Brexit had played its part but it's mainly down to the global economic stop due to the pandemic.

"It's deeply regrettable but we have got to manage it the best we can."

The inflation in construction costs in the past six months also means an extra £272,383 is needed for the £1.6 million Starlings project off Dovercourt 's High Street.

Plans are already in place to regenerate the long-derelict former garage and Queen's Head Hotel site into a new car park, event space and toilets.

The council's cabinet is set to transfer the additional cash from its Business Investment Fund - and plans to demolish the Milton Road car park, as part of the scheme, could be postponed so £74,000 can be put back into the main redevelopment project.

Harwich councillor Ivan Henderson said works were expected to have started on the scheme before Christmas.

"People have been waiting years for this project and expect it to be done," he said.

"It will be beneficial if the council can get straight on with it.

"The quicker they start the less likely it is that costs will increase further."