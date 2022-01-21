A MAN from Clacton has been fined hundreds of pounds after being caught on a train without a ticket.
The City of London Magistrates' Court heard Mansur Totonchi, 41, of Mendlesham Close, was found onboard a train between Ingatestone and Shenfield without a ticket on August 10.
The case was proved in his absence and Totonchi was fined £220, ordered to pay £3.60 compensation, costs of £125 and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.