A MAN from Clacton has been fined hundreds of pounds after being caught on a train without a ticket.

The City of London Magistrates' Court heard Mansur Totonchi, 41, of Mendlesham Close, was found onboard a train between Ingatestone and Shenfield without a ticket on August 10.

The case was proved in his absence and Totonchi was fined £220, ordered to pay £3.60 compensation, costs of £125 and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.