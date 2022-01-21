LEISURE and hospitality businesses are now able to apply for further grants following the announcement of additional financial support.

In December 2021, the government said it would provide extra Covid-19 support for these businesses due to the impact of the Omicron variant.

One-off grants of up to £6,000 are available depending on the rateable value of the premises.

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council deputy leader encouraged businesses to apply quickly.

He said: “Businesses have had a really tough time during the pandemic.

“While we have avoided further lockdowns, we know both the additional restrictions and concerns about spending Christmas with our families, meant many in this sector struggled at the end of last year.

To qualify, businesses must fall within the quality and leisure sector, which includes short-term let accommodation.

They must have been trading on December 30, 2021, and must be registered for business rates, even if they are exempt or fully discounted.

It had been hoped businesses who had previously received money under the Hospitality and Leisure Grant Scheme would not need to fully apply again.

However, government guidance stipulates that due to a change on the qualifying criteria all businesses must apply again.

Businesses must apply by February 13, for the full eligibility criteria and to apply click here.