Robert Burns (1759-1796), is Scotland’s National Bard.
Burns Night celebrates his life and work, a tradition which began five years after his death when friends got together, and continues to this day, often with the traditional haggis and neeps meal, washed down with whiskey.
The day is celebrated on or around his birthday, January 25.
Are you celebrating Burns Night this year? If you are, send us your pictures using the form below, or email michele.newman@newsquest.co.uk.
