New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Tendring’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa at Unit 2b, Clacton Factory Shopping Village, Stephenson Road West, Clacton On Sea; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Halfway House at Clacton On Sea Golf Club, West Road, Clacton On Sea, Essex; rated on November 13
• Rated 5: Geo's Fish Bar at 3 West Avenue, Clacton-On-Sea, Essex; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: The Legacy Kingscliff Hotel at 55 Kings Parade, Holland On Sea, Essex; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: The Coffee Bean Cafe at 14b High Street, Clacton On Sea, Essex; rated on October 16
• Rated 3: Thai Vintage Restaurant at 1 - 3 St Johns Road, Clacton On Sea, Essex; rated on October 20
• Rated 2: Asda Cafe at Fiveways Supermarket, Oxford Road, Clacton On Sea, Essex; rated on November 4.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bowling Green at Colchester Road, Tendring, Clacton-On-Sea, Essex; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at High Street, Thorpe-Le-Soken, Clacton-On-Sea, Essex; rated on December 10
• Rated 5: Roaring Donkey at Roaring Donkey Ph, 316 Holland Road, Clacton-On-Sea, Essex; rated on December 4
• Rated 5: New Bell Inn at Outpart Eastward, Harwich, Essex; rated on November 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Golden Fisheries at 462 Main Road, Harwich, Essex; rated on January 13
