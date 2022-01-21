POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection with an incident, in which a woman was struck with a beer bottle.
Essex Police are investigating an assault in Harwich which took at the Quay on September 13 2021.
A woman was said to be having a cigarette at around 1am on when she noticed a man and two women having an argument.
A fight broke out and one of the men struck the woman to the back of head head with a beer bottle.
The suspects left the area in a car, hitting a vehicle in the process.
The police are now looking to identify the owner of the car.
A spokesman for Essex Police said:"If that’s you or you know who it is please contact us.
"We also need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote the crime reference number 42/196641/21.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment