THIEVES stole more than 20 mobile telephones following a delivery to a Tesco store in Clacton.
The phones, including Apple iPhone 12 and Apple airpod earphones, were taken from the store at Brook Retail Park.
Essex Police said the items were taken at about 2.30pm on December 30 following the delivery.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been approached to buy goods stolen during a theft from a Tesco store.
“A large amount of mobile phone-related items were stolen during the incident.
“We are looking for anyone who’s been approached in the last month to buy one of these products to come forward."
Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and have been released under investigation.
The items stolen include three black Alcatel phones, two graphite and a lavender Samsung S21s, five red and white Doro Doro 6620s, two black Samsung A52Ss, a Samsung Z Flip, a black Apple iPhone, six Motorola Moto E7 Bluebirds, two Motorolas, four Samsung A12s and a black Samsung A32.
The stolen accessories include Apple airpods and charge cases, USB power adapters and lightning connectors.
Witnesses are urged to submit a report online at essex.police.uk, quoting reference number 42/4223/22.
