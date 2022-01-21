TAKEAWAY customers have “made January a bit more bearable” for workers at a pizza restaurant after entering song lyrics in the ‘special request’ section of their orders.

Family Pizza Clacton received an online order for two large pizzas, a portion of garlic bread, dippers, and a drink.

But when the ticket was generated and printed out in-store, its extra-long length caught the attention of a cook, who noticed an essay of words at the bottom.

Upon inspection it was established the customer had written out the entire lyrics to Tribute by Tenacious D - a band fronted by actor Jack Black - under the category marked ‘special request’.

Matt Margerison, 46, who has worked at Family Pizza Clacton, in Old Road, for two years, said: “When I first saw the ticket, I was like ‘What is all this?’

“Usually, the requests are fairly short, with people asking us to ring their phone because their doorbell is broken or to take off ham and add pepperoni.

“One of the managers then decided to do a post on social media and then we found out it was a song – we all laughed and thought it was a great idea.

“The customer apparently said to our driver that they had done it for some New Year fun.”

Since spreading a little bit of joy themselves by publicising the cheeky request, Family Pizza Clacton has received further light-hearted orders.

The following day, one of the receipts was found to feature the chorus to Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver.

Two more tickets were then processed with the lyrics to Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley and Is This The Way to Amarillo by Tony Christie.

“It has been a lot of fun and has made January that bit more bearable,” added Matt, who does everything from taking orders to organising drivers.

“The website has had an update, and the request box has been shortened now, but we have asked that it is made longer again for this reason.

“It has made a nice change to the usual requests.

“We would like to thank everyone that has brightened up the cold, dark winter evening with some songs.”