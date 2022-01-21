HM Coastguard has marked its landmark 200th anniversary and we are taking this chance to look back at one of the first coastguards.

Jonathan Webb was born in 1792 on the Isle of Wight and was appointed to the Walton coastguard on February 1, 1822, holding this position until 1828.

Martello tower was his new family home for the next eight years where he and his wife, Jane, raised their children.

The family worshipped at All Saints Church in Walton every Sunday, with the church décor inside influenced by the ocean and its maritime heritage.

Martello Tower was built in the 18th century to guard British shores from a French invasion and stood strongly beside the Walton Backwaters.

Many of these towers were inherited by the Coastguard service which they used as stations, lookouts and in this case, a family home.

Shortly after the death of his son Jonathan Junior on April 19, 1828, the Webb family were appointed to a new position at the Port of St Ives, Cornwall.

Stephen Kuta, Jonathan’s fifth great-grandson believes he moved from Walton to deal with the tragic death of his young son.

He said: “It’s likely I would make a decision like that too, as it would allow the entire family to heal and mourn.

“Death may have been a common occurrence in Georgian England, but it doesn’t mean our ancestors were able to deal with mourning any better than we can.”

The family moved around until their return to Walton in 1842 where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Jonathan retired from the coastguard service in 1851 aged 59 and continued to live at Martello tower for a short time before moving to another home in Walton.

He retired with a pension of £77 per annum, equivalent to £7,000 today. The pension was good and equated to 385 days of wages in the 1850s.

By 1856, Jonathan was awarded Admiral status for his services as a coastguard.

He died in 1865 from stomach cancer and was buried at All Saints Church in Walton.