BODY worn cameras will be used by some Tendring District Council staff to support enforcement work in the area.

The miniature cameras, which are similar to those worn by police, will be used by frontline officers to capture evidence in cases such as littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

They will also be used during visits by officers to licensed premises or evictions.

In addition to strengthening enforcement action, the cameras will also help protect staff from attack by acting as a deterrent.

They will also be used to enable action should the officer be physically or verbally abused.

Similarly it will allow investigation of allegations of improper conduct by Tendring Council staff.

The council has purchased 26 cameras, at a cost of £17,000, and is in the process of training up staff in their use.

Tendring councillor Carlo Guglielmi, who is responsible for corporate enforcement, said the cameras would be one part of the council’s toolkit in tackling enforcement.

He added:“Improving our capabilities around enforcement is a key priority for us, and these cameras will be a useful piece of our arsenal in tackling those issues which blight our community.”

“Along with our new mobile CCTV cameras, and investment in staff training and structures, we are putting in place the right tools to combat things like fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling.

“This does not mean we will necessarily fine or prosecute more people, as hopefully they will act as a deterrent and stop us needing to even get to that stage. If, though, we do get to that point on a case then we will also have better evidence to secure a conviction.”

Cameras will only be worn by trained staff, and all of the footage will be subject to the authority’s policies on CCTV, data protection and other relevant legislation.