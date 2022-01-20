HARWICH’S unique kitchel-throwing tradition is to be filmed as part of a documentary.
The Harwich tradition has been taking place for more than 400 years as part of the town's annual mayor-making ceremony
After the formal ceremony at St Nicholas’ Church, the new mayor makes their way to the historic Guildhall where they throw sweet buns – known as kitchels – from a window to waiting children below.
Harwich Town Council has agreed to a request from a film maker to capture the event this May.
It will feature as part of the a documentary film project called Mayday.
Councillors agreed to allow the film-maker access to council premises and to conduct interviews with those contributing to the ceremony.
Deputy mayor Charlie Powell is expected to be elected as mayor in May.
He said: "Kitchel-throwing is a wonderful tradition and unique to our historic town.
"It's a fantastic day and the children all love it.
"I was mayor four years ago and I'm looking forward to doing it again - it was a real eye-opener to all the things that go on in Harwich.
"I'm also looking forward to seeing the documentary once it's complete - hopefully it will help to promote the town."
