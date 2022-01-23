A COLCHESTER singer famed for entertaining millions of viewers on a television talent competition feels “privileged” to be still performing.

Stevi Ritchie, now 41, finished sixth on the X-Factor back in 2014 after reaching the live shows and being mentored by Simon Cowell.

Following his stint on the programme, which reached millions of screens in homes across the country every week, Stevi became a familiar face.

Appearances on the likes of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Celebrity Big Brother followed, and he also signed a deal with Sony Music Japan.

Since then, the former wrestler has focused more on his stage and theatre output and starred in Clacton’s Christmas pantomime and switched on the town’s festive lights.

Stevi is now preparing to appear alongside American actress Beverley Knight in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs throughout February at Stourbridge Town Hall Theatre.

Then, later in the year, he will star opposite comedian Bobby Davro during their Easter pantomime tour of The Wizard of Oz.

READ MORE >> The eight X Factor stars who have helped put Essex on the map

Star - Panto and X-Factor icon Stevi Ritchie help Clacton celebrate Christmas

“I feel privileged to still be performing and I am looking forward to working with such prestigious casts,” added Stevi, who trained at the London School of Musical Theatre.

“I love pantomimes because you have such great story lines and I love entertaining the public with laughs and giving the children something to remember.

“Without the public’s support for these shows, they would be a sad loss, as it is the audience and the children who make performing exciting and rewarding for me.”

Prior to fame, Stevi worked at Pontins as a Bluecoat from 2000, a job he admits to now somewhat missing, despite progressing in the entertainment world.

But he will always unreservedly appreciate the platform the X-Factor gave him and how the experience quite literally changed his life.

He said: “I loved working as a Bluecoat, and I do miss them because they are excellent and fantastic actors and singers.

“But a new and great life has opened up for me after television which I thought would be impossible. So, I will forever be grateful.”

To follow Stevi Ritchie visit facebook.com/TheSteviRitchie.