Businesses from across Essex have been recognised for their outstanding service in a set of prestigious awards.

Restaurants, venues and activities from the county have been announced as finalists in the East of England Tourism Awards.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 24 at the Imperial War Museum.

Here are all the firms in Essex which have been shortlisted:

B&B and Guest House of the Year

  • The Alma Inn, Harwich
  • Suenos Guesthouse, Southend

Customer Excellence awards

  • Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre

Experience of the Year

  • Brightlingsea Lido
  • Mersea Island Watersports

Large Hotel of the Year

  • Wivenhoe House

Large Visitor Attraction

  • Audley End Miniature Railway
  • RHS Hyde Hall, Chelmsford

New Tourism Business of the Year

  • LandyCampers, Dunmow
  • Rayne Heritage, Braintree

Pub of the Year

  • Alma Inn, Harwich

Resilience and Innovation Award

  • Audley End Miniature Railway

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

  • English Spirit Distillery, Halstead
  • Rayleigh Town Museum

Taste of East of England Award

  • Alma Inn, Harwich
  • Pig & Whistle, Chelmsford

 