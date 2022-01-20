A NEW sweet shop is coming to a popular Essex shopping village.

A HARIBO store is coming to Braintree Village in Essex, as the leading sweets manufacturer confirms plans to open the store.

The announcement comes just weeks after the team unveiled a new store in the East Midlands.

Managing Director of HARIBO UK Jon Hughes said: “We are thrilled to be starting the new year with a new store, opening at Braintree Village and creating several new jobs for the local area.

“Our investment in Braintree Village demonstrates our continued commitment to retail and supports our ambitious plan to extend our stores across the UK.

“HARIBO is all about sharing moments of childlike happiness, and our stores certainly do that! We can’t wait for shoppers to enjoy the experience of feeling like an excited kid in a sweet shop!”

The proposed opening of the store is Spring 2022, where shoppers will be able to pick up popular HARIBO and MAOAM treats alongside global favourites and exclusive merchandise.

Braintree Village Centre Director Josef O’Sullivan said: “We’re constantly looking to bring new concepts and experiences to Braintree Village to delight guests each time they visit.

Haribo is a much loved brand and will be a fantastic addition to the village, bringing with it a sense of fun and excitement for the entire family.”

For more information on Braintree Village, visit braintree-village.com/.