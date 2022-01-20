A NEW supermarket has opened in Braintree at an electric vehicle charging facility.

An M&S Food opened its doors today (January 20) at GRIDSERVE’s Electric Forecourt® in Braintree, located adjacent to Great Notley, just off the A131.

The supermarket will be selling a wide range of products, such as meals, groceries, snacks, fresh food, wines, confectionary, and flowers.

The new M&S store is a part of GRIDSERVE’s growing on-site facilities, which also offers a Costa Coffee, WHSmith, and Post Office.

The world’s first Electric Forecourt® was opened by GRIDSERVE in Braintree in December 2020, as part of its plans to roll out more than 100 Electric Forecourts® across the UK.

The site is one of the most advanced electric vehicle charging facilities in the world, with up to 36 vehicles able to be charged simultaneously.

CEO at GRIDSERVE Toddington Harper said: “Our Electric Forecourt® in Braintree represents so much more than the electric equivalent of a modern petrol forecourt – it is designed entirely around the needs of electric vehicle drivers, to deliver the best possible customer experience, offering world-class retail and customer services, catering for the full range of customer and driver needs.

“Everyone is welcome whether they have an electric vehicle yet or not.

"The new M&S Food at our Electric Forecourt® provides the local community access to an excellent range of M&S Food products and further enhances our commitment to deliver a fantastic retail experience at all of our Electric Forecourt® sites.”

M&S Food will be available from 7am to 8pm, seven days a week.