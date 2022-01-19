TRIBUTES have been paid to a leading plastic surgeon who died in an accident.

Niall Kirkpatrick, 62, was cycling when he was involved in a collision with a car in Fairstead, near Witham, on January 9 and subsequently died.

Mr Kirkpatrick was a specialist in craniofacial surgery for children at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London and a leading expert in head and neck surgery.

He was also considered to be one of the world’s leading facelift surgeons.

He featured extensively on the Channel 5 show Botched Up Bodies, correcting gone-wrong cosmetic work.

Mr Kirkpatrick worked for the NHS as well as running his own private practice in London.

In 2012, Mr Kirkpatrick led a medical team which ‘rebuilt’ the face of Ali Hussein, an Iraqi teenager seriously injured in an American airstrike in 2003 earning him a place in Britain’s top 100 children’s doctors.

He also worked with the charity Facing the World, which focuses on children in Vietnam suffering from facial deformities.

In his role as its medical director and surgeon, he regularly visited the country to carry out operations and took part in fund raising efforts.

He was also active in the British Association of Plastic Reconstruction and Aesthetic Surgeons – BAPRAS.

The group has since opened a book of condolences, saying: “We are sorry to announce that Niall Kirkpatrick was tragically killed in a road traffic accident.

“He was an exceptional man and a great doctor. He has influenced and trained many colleagues over the years and was active in BAPRAS.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Hundreds or former patients, colleagues and friends have already paid tribute to Mr Kirkpatrick.

One former patient saying: “Mr Kirkpatrick operated on me in a time of great distress, he was kind, caring and a genius.”

An ex-colleague added: “A truly inspirational surgeon and human being.”

A 65 year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has since been released under investigation.