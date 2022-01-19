THOUSANDS of north Essex residents are equally divided over whether now is the correct time for all coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.

In a statement made in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the Government’s Plan B measures would end from next Thursday.

As a result, mandatory face coverings in public places and Covid passports will be dropped, and employees will no longer have to work from home.

During his address the Prime Minister also suggested the need for people to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 could be scrapped.

The decision to revert to the less stringent Plan A has said to have been made to reflect the fact Omicron is not as much a threat as it first was.

Despite Boris Johnson’s reassurances, Gazette readers remain split down the middle when it comes to whether or not now is the time to return to normality.

According to a poll of 3,106 voters, 50 per cent believe lifting the restrictions is the right idea, while the other 1,553 think doing so poses too much of a risk.

Paul Smith, for example, has suggested “we are not out of the woods yet”, while Michael Warr says it is time to “get on with normal life.”