A COMMUNITY sports facility has suffered £1,000 worth of damage after “silly scumbags” smashed their way inside before fleeing emptied handed.

Clacton Rugby Union Football Club, located next to Valley Road at the bottom of the Clacton Leisure Centre field, suffered a break-in on Saturday night.

The crooks responsible forcefully entered through a window leading to the building’s new changing rooms at about 10.15pm.

After breaking through several doors as they attempted to gain access to the main foyer, they triggered an alarm sensor before cowardly running away.

Ben Buxey, 42, who has been club chairman for roughly six years, was made aware of the break-in after being contacted by the building’s security company.

He said: “One of the club members walked through the main door and noticed one of the doors had been pulled back and the lock was hanging off.

“We were quite lucky because they didn’t take anything, but they caused a lot of damage, so we are now looking at putting cages over the windows.

“It will turn it into a prison, and it should not be like that, but unfortunately this happened, and we are now looking at £1,000 to get it back right.”

Mr Buxey, who was at the club for a home game on the day it was raided, believes the building was targeted as a result of graffiti appearing the day before.

He suspects the vandalism, which was brandished on the shutters, walls and the road leading towards the club, was used so the burglars could identify which facility to hit.

“It could have been a lot worse, but it is just a massive inconvenience and I just do not understand why someone would do this to us,” added Mr Buxey.

“I think it was probably just young kids who have nothing better to do in their lives and thought they could get a bit of cash or alcohol – they are silly scumbags.”

Essex Police have now launched an investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1321 of 15 January.