House prices increased slightly, by 0.8%, in Tendring in November, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 10.7% annual growth.

The average Tendring house price in November was £251,459, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the East of England, where prices increased 2.1%, and Tendring underperformed compared to the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £24,000 – putting the area 24th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Broadland, where property prices increased on average by 18.7%, to £324,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Watford gained just 5.4% in value, giving an average price of £380,000.

Winners and Losers: Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Tendring in November – they increased 1.2%, to £348,720 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 12.5%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.6% monthly; up 10.8% annually; £241,332 average

Terraced: up 0.5% monthly; up 9.2% annually; £193,737 average

Flats: up 0.4% monthly; up 5.9% annually; £133,846 average.

First steps on the property ladder: First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £210,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £45,000 more than in November 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £276,000 on average in November – 31.1% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Tendring compare? Buyers paid 25.4% less than the average price in the East of England (£337,000) in November for a property in Tendring. Across the East of England, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £271,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £572,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as more than in Tendring. St Albans properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Great Yarmouth (£202,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November: Tendring: £251,459; The East of England: £336,937; UK: £270,708

Annual growth to November: Tendring: +10.7%; The East of England: +12.3%; UK: +10%

Best and worst annual growth in the East of England. Broadland: +18.7%; Watford: +5.4%.