Passengers who travelled on trains across Essex without a valid ticket have been landed with hundreds of pounds in fines.

Greater Anglia has taken a number of fare dodgers to court with cases heard at the City of London Magistrates’ Court last week.

Here is a round-up of those cases.

Magistrates heard on May 21 last year Rocky Redford failed to produce a ticket for the journey between Colchester Town train station and Clacton station.

The fare would have cost £8.40.

However, Redford, 37, of Marsh Crescent, Rowhedge, failed to provide a valid ticket when asked by a train conductor.

Magistrates issued him a £220 fine and ordered he must pay compensation of £8.40.

Redford was also told to pay a £34 victim services fund and £125 costs.

Paul Swaby, 31, was caught traveling on a Greater Anglia train between Rayleigh Prittlewell stations on July 22 last year without a ticket.

He was convicted of breaching Railway Byelaws made under Section 219 of the Transport Act 2000.

During a hearing at City of London Magistrates’ Court, Swaby, of Bedford Place, Canvey, was ordered to pay compensation of £5.20 and was fined £300.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £125 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Kevin Greer, 56, of Pelly Avenue, Witham, was caught travelling on a train between the Hythe station in Colchester and Braintree on August 4.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and Greer was fined £150 and ordered to pay £11.10 in compensation.

He must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £100.

Georgia Byrne, 25, of Waterhouse Lane, Chelmsford, was caught without a ticket between Rochford and Chelmsford stations on May 22.

The case was proved in her absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and Byrne was fined £300 and ordered to pay £13.70 in compensation.

She must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £125.

James Moore, 27, of New Writtle Street, in Chelmsford, was caught travelling without a ticket between Hatfield Peverel and Chelmsford stations on July 14.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £175 and ordered to pay £6.30 in compensation Moore must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £100.

Chris French, 32, of Plaiters Way, Braintree, was caught without a ticket between Prittlewell and Shenfield stations on August 5.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £175 and ordered to pay £11.10 in compensation He must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £100.

Ben Pitts, 32, of Runnacles Street, Silver End, was caught travelling between Witham and Braintree stations without a valid ticket.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £175 and ordered to pay £5.10 in compensation.

Pitts must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £100.

Thomas Finn, 28, of High Street, Braintree, was caught without a valid ticket between Braintree and Stratford stations on August 5.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £220 and ordered to pay £37.80 in compensation.

Finn must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £125.

Wayne Gunn, 44, of Godman Road, Grays, was caught travelling between Colchester and Colchester Town stations without a valid ticket on July 30.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.80 in compensation.

He must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £125.

Lee Barber, 27, of Ypres Road, Colchester, was caught without a valid ticket between Marks Tey and Colchester Town stations on July 28.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £300 and ordered to pay £5.20 in compensation.

He must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £125.

Luke Tapping, 32, of Greenstead Road, Colchester, was caught without a valid ticket between Colchester Town and Witham on August 4.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £220 and ordered to pay £8.40 in compensation.

Tapping must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £125.

Lewis Robinson, 24, of Epping Way, Witham, was caught without a valid ticket between Stratford and Colchester Town stations on July 6.

The case was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and he was fined £220 and ordered to pay £30 in compensation.

He must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £125.

Gemma Dee, 37, of Elderberry Gardens, Witham, was caught without a ticket between Witham and Colchester Town stations on July 27.

The case was proved in her absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and she was fined £220 and ordered to pay £8.40 in compensation.

She must also pay a victim service fund charge of £34 and costs of £125.