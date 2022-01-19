A TRAIN journey with an £8 fare ended up costing a Rowhedge man more than £380 in court.
Magistrates heard on May 21 last year Rocky Redford failed to produce a ticket for the journey between Colchester Town train station and Clacton station.
The fare would have cost £8.40.
However, Redford, 37, of Marsh Crescent, Rowhedge, failed to provide a valid ticket when asked by a train conductor.
Greater Anglia took the case to court and it was proved in Redford’s absence at City of London Magistrates’ Court on January 12.
Magistrates issued him a £220 fine and ordered he must pay compensation of £8.40.
Redford was also told to pay a £34 victim services fund and £125 costs.
