A man wanted in connection with a murder in Essex has been named among the top 12 most wanted British criminals thought to be hiding in Spain.

A joint campaign involving the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) and Spanish officials has been launched in a bid to flush them out.

It was launched in Madrid on Wednesday, where a rogues’ gallery of men wanted for crimes including murder and dealing in guns and drugs was unveiled.

The list of fugitives thought to be hiding in mainland Spain or the Spanish islands includes two wanted murderers accused of killing members of rival criminal gangs.

Nana Oppong, 41, is wanted by Essex Police for the drive-by killing of Robert Powell, 50, who was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol on 13 June 2020.

He is described as black, athletic, and has various scars including two circular marks above his right eye, a series of small scars on his left hand and fingers, and a scar near his navel.

His last known address was in Newham, east London, and he has links to Marbella.

NCA director general of operations Steve Rodhouse attended the launch of the campaign alongside Spanish Security Minister Rafael Perez Ruiz, British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliot, and Mark Hallas, CEO of CrimeStoppers.

Mr Rodhouse insisted that Spain “is not a safe haven” for criminals.

He said: “Fugitives usually continue offending while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are.

“The last thing the fugitives’ associates will want is the combined determination and capabilities of the UK and Spanish law enforcement focusing on them.

“Many of these fugitives will be trying to blend in to the large British communities who have made their homes in Spain, and if you are resident, you may know one of them from your town or village.

“Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.”