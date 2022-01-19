A CAST of talented young stage stars wowed a packed auditorium with two performances brimming with super singing and attention-grabbing acting.
Stagestruck Academy, based in Frinton, celebrated its first event of the new calendar year on Saturday evening with its latest Musical Theatre Show.
The entertaining extravaganza, hosted at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, featured renditions of Broadway musicals Tarzan and Beetlejuice.
Leading man Bertie Ketterer moved audience members with his singing solo as Tarzan, while the ensemble succeeded in bringing the animal kingdom to life.
Craig Noakes, who played crazed character Beetlejuice marvellously, and Lola Garlick, who was hilarious as Delia Schlimmer, captivated throughout the headline act.
Simone Castle, principal of Stagestruck Academy, produced the two shows alongside director Melissa Wenn and vocal director Jonathan Eiø.
Speaking about the preparation for the show, Simone said cast members had revelled in being able to once again rehearse face-to-face after months of virtual training.
She said: “This is their first musical theatre performance which has not had to be rehearsed online due to Covid restrictions.
“Although there have been a lot of absentees, we were unbelievably lucky to have nobody absent from the performance on the day.”
To find out more information about Stagestruck Academy visit facebook.com/StagestruckAcademy.
