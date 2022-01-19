BUSINESSES have been recognised for their outstanding service in a set of prestigious awards.

Businesses from north Essex have been announced as finalists in the East of England Tourism Awards.

Brightlingsea Lido is in the running for the title of the Experience of the Year Award.

Opening originally in 1932, it has overcome a number of obstacles and in 2017 was earmarked for closure by Tendring Council.

However, a volunteer group was formed to take it over and the relaunched Lido was opened in 2018 with record attendance numbers.

In 2018/19, the Lido celebrated the completion of two projects through grant funding, helping to secure its long-term future.

It suffered setbacks due to the devastation caused by Storm Ciara and the pandemic, but had another successful summer season last year.

The judges described it as one which “had a thorough understanding of how the experiences of the team are hugely important to be able to deliver a great customer experience and help to make them feel totally involved in ensuring guests to the pool have a fantastic and safe time”.

The Brightlingsea Lido

The other finalist from Colchester is the Wivenhoe House Hotel which has been shortlisted for the Large Hotel of the Year award.

A judge said: “Owned by the University of Essex and used as a training location for its Edge Hotel School, the hotel is an integral part of the community.

“We felt relaxed and comfortable and the attractiveness of our surroundings was a definite wow factor.”

Wivenhoe House Hotel

Another business which has seen huge success in the awards is the Alma Inn and Dining Rooms in Harwich.

The inn is up for three awards - the B&B Guesthouse of the Year; Pub of the Year; and Taste of East England Award.

The Alma Inn dates back to the1850s, with judges praising the business’ friendliness, service, atmosphere and locally sourced food.

The Alma Inn Pub in Harwich (Pic: Paul Nixon)

Other Essex nominees include LandyCampers, Dunmow, and Rayne Heritage, Braintree, with the pair up for New Tourism Business of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 24 at the Imperial War Museum.