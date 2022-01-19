CONTROVERSIAL plans have been submitted for a £12million electric vehicle charging station and solar farm.

Naturalis Energy Developments wants to build its eco-hub on 54 acres of farmland off Halstead Road, between Kirby Cross and Kirby-le-Soken.

The blueprints, which have now been submitted to Tendring Council, include a small café, shop and seating lounge, and parking spaces.

The solar farm would be located to the east of Halstead Road, along with six battery storage containers, while the charging station would be on a smaller parcel of land west of the road, near Kirby Playing Fields.

The eco-hub is set to be one of the first in a rural area ahead of ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

Matt Partridge, from Naturalis, said: “After a considerable amount of consultation with residents, we are delighted to have submitted our planning application which seeks to bring this first-of-a-kind and fully self-sustainable piece of infrastructure to Kirby-le-Soken and Kirby Cross.

“The eco-hub concept is kind to both our pockets and planet Earth.

“Solar power produces some of the lowest and most stable electricity prices in the UK while helping to tackle climate change.

“The project would directly power our cars and homes at source in Kirby Cross and Kirby-le-Soken. We believe that it’s a win-win for everyone.”

The plans show the Halstead Road eco-hub will include 12 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers and will produce the equivalent of enough solar electricity to power 6,500 homes.

Naturalis said it would also provide a Community Benefit Fund, delivering about £360,000 over the project’s operational life to support local projects.

The company said the plans would help to preserve the green gap between Kirby Cross and Kirby-le-Soken during its 40-year life.

But resident David Evans, of Cortoncroft Close, previously said the proposal would turn the green gap into a “black gap”.

“The associated security fences bordering this development will completely change the character of this area from countryside into what will become more like visiting a high-security prison,” he said.

A decision is expected to be made in May.