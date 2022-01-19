CORONAVIRUS cases have been falling in all Tendring areas, official figures show.
This comes after health secretary Sajid Javid told MPs it was likely “we have already reached the peak of the case numbers of hospitalisations” as ministers prepare to review Plan B measures next Wednesday.
According to latest figures, there were 186 coronavirus cases recorded in Tendring in the latest 24 hours.
A total of 1,065 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the area in the seven days to January 18.
This shows a decrease of -37.7 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
The rate of infections now stands at 680 cases per 100,000 people.
All Tendring areas have seen a drop in cases in the week to January 13, but Clacton East was the worst affected.
It had a total of 80 coronavirus cases recorded over the same period, followed by Walton and Frinton Coastal with 69 cases.
Two other areas which saw a high number of cases over the same period include Harwich Parkeston (70 cases) and Harwich town and Dovercourt (61 cases).
Furthermore, there were three new coronavirus deaths recorded in Tendring in the past seven days.
The statistics also reveal 120,224 people have had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far and 113,398 have had a second one.
In addition, 93,455 people had been given a booster or third dose.
