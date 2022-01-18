CLACTON Pier’s big wheel has returned to the seaside landmark.

The attraction, which was leased last year and has now been bought outright, spent the winter in Wales at Swansea’s Winter Wonderland.

The main 33-metre-high structure of the wheel was put up by a team of contractors in a couple of days last week and will be operating again for February half term.

The ride was introduced as part of the pier’s 150th birthday celebrations.