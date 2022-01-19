THOSE interested in art have an opportunity to express themselves in an upcoming competition.
The Original Factory Shop in Frinton is hosting this competition for local schools and clubs, with the theme being ‘what I love about Frinton on Sea’.
Budding artists need to bring their artwork to the store by January 30 with their name, age and school or club on the back.
Once entries are in, they will be shortlisted and placed on the shop’s Facebook page allowing the community to vote for the winner.
The winner will receive a £100 gift card for their school or club and a toy of their choice in store up a value of £25.
For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page here: https://bit.ly/3fwY6Ep.
