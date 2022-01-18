FANS of a supernatural television series and movie are being invited to put their knowledge to the test for charity.
Three Wise Monkeys, located in High Street, Colchester, is hosting its second Buffy the Vampire Slayer quiz night on Sunday.
Hosted in aid of a soon-to-be-selected charity, the evening will feature questions on everything from characters to plot lines.
To take part in the event, which is child-friendly, the cost to enter a team of six players or less is £2.50 per person.
To find out more information visit threewisemonkeyscolchester.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.